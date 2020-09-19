Coronavirus: 7-day rolling average of new infections now over 1,000

The provisional figures show that during the week between 9 and 15 September there were an average of 1,071 people per day that tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is a rise of 77% compared with the previous week.

· Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections per 1,000 population now exceeds 100 and now stands at 102.2. This is an increase of 85% compared with the previous week.

· Between 11 and 17 September an average of 42 people per day were admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

· Provisional figures from Sciensano show that currently 390 people with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 78 are on intensive care wards.

· Meanwhile the number of people dying from COVID-19 remains stable. Between 9 and 15 September an average of 3 people per day died from COVID-19.