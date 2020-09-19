Environment Minister leads by example on Clean-up Day

The Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) was one of thousands of volunteers that rolled up their sleeves on a cleared rubbish from riverbanks, beaches and areas close to the sea, rivers, canals, lakes streams and other waterways. Saturday is World Clean-Up Day and Ms Demir joined 400 volunteers that took part in a big clean-up of Antwerp’s Bonaparte Dock. Kayaks were used during the clean-up and Ms Demir was one of those thar took to the water.