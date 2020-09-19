Still no sign of missing 12-year-old

Ilias Chahdi left his home in Mortsel for his school in near-by Edegem at around 8am on Thursday morning. He was last seen on CCTV images from a petrol station in the Antwerp district of Wilrijk. He was cycling past the petrol station alone.

The police spokesman Johan Wonnink told VRT News that “At this moment in time there is absolutely nothing that points to a criminal act. We are working in assumption that we will find Ilias in good health”.

Mr Wonnink added that “A lack of clues means that coordinated searches are not yet been carried out. We have no idea where to look. This is why we are asking everyone that has seen Ilias to contact us. Any information could be of help”.

On Friday evening around 100 volunteers went looking for the youngster. Meanwhile, the police are using CCTV images, data from mobile phones and data from ANPR cameras to try and trace Ilias.

If any of this data leads to an indication as to the boy’s whereabouts the police will “put all the necessary resources” into a search on the ground, Alain Remue of the Federal Police Missing Person’s Cell told VRT News.

If you have any information about Ilias Chahdi’s whereabouts please contact the police on the freephone number 0800 30 300 or Child Focus on 116 000. You can also email any information to opsporingen@police.belgium.eu.