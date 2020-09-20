Champions make light work of Zulte Waregem
In the first of Sunday’s four Belgian First Division games, the league champions Club Brugge enjoyed a 0-6 win away to Zulte Waregem. The home side was all but invisible during a game that they will no doubt want to forget. Zulte Waregem’s woes started just three minutes in when Olivier Deschacht scored an own goal three minutes into the game.
Krmencik put Club Brugge two-up on 19 minutes. A Hans Vanaken goal on 31 minutes and Krmencik’s second goal of the half 10 minutes later made for a half time score of 0-4 in Club Brugge’s favour.
With the match all but done and dusted you might have expected the second half to be devoid of goals. However, this wasn’t the case and De Ketelaere made it 0-5 on 67 minutes. Balanta added insulted to injury for Zulte Waregem 7 minutes later to make it 0-6 to Club Brugge.
Club Brugge have 12 points from 6 games. Meanwhile, Zulte Waregem have 6 points.