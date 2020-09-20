Champions make light work of Zulte Waregem

Krmencik put Club Brugge two-up on 19 minutes. A Hans Vanaken goal on 31 minutes and Krmencik’s second goal of the half 10 minutes later made for a half time score of 0-4 in Club Brugge’s favour.

With the match all but done and dusted you might have expected the second half to be devoid of goals. However, this wasn’t the case and De Ketelaere made it 0-5 on 67 minutes. Balanta added insulted to injury for Zulte Waregem 7 minutes later to make it 0-6 to Club Brugge.

Club Brugge have 12 points from 6 games. Meanwhile, Zulte Waregem have 6 points.