Coalition talks suspended

The seven so-called Vivaldi parties that are involved in the negotiations (the Flemish and Francophone socialists, liberals and greens and the Flemish Christian democrats) had been working in all discretion throughout the weekend to try and reach a breakthrough.

On Monday the two men that were given the task of paving the way to the formation of a new federal coalition, the Flemish socialist leader Conner Rousseau and the Flemish liberal leader Egbert Lachaert, will meet with Belgium’s Head of State King Filip to brief him on their progress.

It had been the intention that the King would then appoint a so-called “Formateur” whose job it would be to form the new government. It is customary that the Formateur becomes the new the Prime Minister.