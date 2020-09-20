Far fewer municipalities staging Car-Free Sundays than in previous years

In Brussels big events that attract crowds on Car-Free Day have been shelved, with smaller-scale local events being held instead. Elsewhere, many events have been cancelled in order to prevent too many people congregating in one place. Like with just about every other leisure activity, coronavirus has left its mark on this year’s Car-Free Day.

In the 19 municipalities that make up the Brussels-Capital Region where all motor vehicles with the exception of emergency service (police, fire and ambulance) public transport (busses and taxis) and those that have been issued with a special permit, such as the vehicles used for reports by VRT News are banned from the roads between 9:30am at 7pm.

In the Flemish provinces outside Brussels a total of 22 municipalities are taking part in this year’s Car-Free Day. This is down from 49 Flemish cities and municipalities last year.

Today motor vehicles are not welcome in all or part of the following cities and municipalities Antwerp, Asse, De Pinte, Diest, Haacht, Hoeilaart, Hove, Ichtegem, Ieper, Kortrijk, Mechelen, Ninove, Ostend, Roeselare, Sint-Niklaas, Steenokkerzeel, Veurne, Vilvoorde and Wemmel.

Elsewhere, Car-Free Sunday took place in the Limburg city of Hasselt last weekend. Leuven (Flemish Brabant) will be holding its Car-Free Day next Sunday (27 September) and Ghent will go “Car-Free” on 18 October.

Other towns, cities and municipalities such as Bruges, Aalst and Genk to postpone their Car-Free Sundays until next year.