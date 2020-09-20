More than 100,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium since the start of the pandemic

· During the week from 10 to 16 September an average of 1,107 people per day tested positive for the virus. This is up 65% on the 7-day average for the week between 3 and 9 September.

· This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium since the start of the pandemic to 100,748. However, the real number of people that have been infected with the virus is much higher as not everyone that has been infected has been tested. This was particularly true earlier on this year when testing capacity was far lower than is currently the case.

During the week between 12 and 18 September an average of 44 COVID-19 patients per day were hospitalised. This is 65% more than was the case during the previous week.

· Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 remains stable with an average of 3 people per day dying of the virus during the week from 10 to 16 September.

· The infection rate for the period between 3 and 16 September was 108.3 infections per 100,000 population.