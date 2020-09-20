Police break up illegal rave in field near Ghent

All those that were at the rave will be issued with 250 euro fines for having breached the measures that are currently in force to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The organiser of the rave risks a much higher fine and a court summons.

The Mayor of Ghent Matthias De Clerq (liberal) described the organisation of a rave as being totally unacceptable and that the organisers and participants had displayed a total lack of respect given that the number of people that are becoming infected with the novel coronavirus is on the increase.