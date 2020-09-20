Volunteers continue the search for missing boy

On Thursday morning Ilias Chahdi left his home in Mortsel to cycle to his school in near-by Edegem. However, he never arrived at school. He was last seen cycling past a petrol station in Wilrijk. He was cycling in the opposite direction to his school.

Three days since his disappearance family members, friends and other volunteers are handing out flyers at the petrol station and from 2pm they will disperse to mount a search for the schoolboy not just in and around Antwerp, but in the whole country.

The police are keeping an open mind about his whereabouts. “Illias could be anywhere, so searching a particular area with a fine toothcomb isn’t something that can currently be done”.

"We ask people everywhere in the country to look out for him and contact the police if they have any information. All avenues are currently open, both Ilias having run away and the possibly that a crime has been committed”.

If you have any information please contact the police on freephone number 0800 30 300 or Child Focus 116 000. Information can also be mailed to opsporingen@police.belgium.eu.