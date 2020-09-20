Wins for Anderlecht, KV Oostende and AA Gent

In the afternoon kick-off KV Oostende enjoyed a convincing 3-1 home win against one of the two teams that were promoted to the First Division Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Fashion Sakala (photo below) scored the first two of KVO’s goals on 26 and 50 minutes. Makhtar Gueye made put them three-up 60 minutes with Mathieu Mertens scoring a consolation goal for OHL on 79 minutes. Both KV Oostende and Oud Heverlee Leuven have 8 points for 6 games.