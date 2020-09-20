Wins for Anderlecht, KV Oostende and AA Gent
Three of this weekend’s nine Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday. The was no shortage of goals and wins for KV Oostende, AA Gent and RSC Anderlecht in their respective games.
In the afternoon kick-off KV Oostende enjoyed a convincing 3-1 home win against one of the two teams that were promoted to the First Division Oud-Heverlee Leuven.
Fashion Sakala (photo below) scored the first two of KVO’s goals on 26 and 50 minutes. Makhtar Gueye made put them three-up 60 minutes with Mathieu Mertens scoring a consolation goal for OHL on 79 minutes. Both KV Oostende and Oud Heverlee Leuven have 8 points for 6 games.
A much-needed win for AA Gent
After their victory in the qualifying round of the Champions League earlier this week AA Gent were hoping for a win in the league. And win they did.
The Buffaloes beat Excel Mouscron 0-1 thanks to a 14th minute goal from Niklas Dorsch. The result leaves AA Gent with 6 points from 6 games. Excel Mouscron are bottom of the league with just two points.
A convincing win for RSC Anderlecht
Despite two second half goals from Waasland-Beveren, RSC Anderlecht were able to take all three points from their away game. Anderlecht dominated the first half with Trebel putting them a goal up after just three minutes of play.
Doku made it 0-2 on 18 minutes. 10 minutes into the second half Anderlecht went three-up through Verschaeren. Nmecha (photo below, left) put the visitors 0-4 up from the penalty spot on the hour. Waasland-Beveren’s goals came from Sula on 64 minutes and Heyman on 84 minutes. RSC Anderlecht have 12 points from 6 games. Waasland-Beveren are second to bottom with 3 points.