Belgian Agoria Solar team takes gold at the iLumen European Solar Challenge 2020.

The Belgians came in ahead of the Dutch Team Twente Solar that took both second and third place with their Red Shift (313 laps in 24 hours) and Red E (304 laps in 24 hours).

A total of 11 vehicles from four countries took part in the iLumen European Solar Challenge 2020.

The race got under way at 1pm on Saturday. Team Agoria Solar set the pace from the outset. The Belgian team moved into the lead from the first lap. The two Dutch teams were in hot pursuit. The Belgians maintained their lead through the night, during which the vehicles were authorised to use batteries.

Sunday’s win means that Agoria Solar has become the first team to win three consecutive races.

One of the team’s Bluepoint vehicle’s pilots Nelis Geurts told the press agency Belga that “This win is very important for our team because we’d never managed to win here. This is the first time we’ve won the 24 Hours at Zolder. Our two previous wins were on other continents.”

For the first time Agoria Solar had entered two vehicles in the race. Its second vehicle Punch 2 came in 5th after completing 289 laps in the allotted 24 hours.