Coronavirus: New infections and hospitalisations continue to rise sharply

During the week between 11 and 17 September an average of 1,196 people tested positive for the virus every day. This is a rise of 62% compared with the previous week. During last week there were several days on which more than 1,500 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The number of people that become ill enough to require hospital treatment is also rising sharply. During the past week an average of 45 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is up from an average of 30 per day during the previous week.

Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 remains low. During the past week an average of 2 people per day died of the virus.