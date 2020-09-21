Up to 1,400 coronavirus tests a day at new Brussels testing centre

People that are resident in one of the 19 municipalities that make up the Brussels-Capital Region will be able to go to the centre for a test if they have returned from a trip to a country that is categorised as being in a “Red Zone” due to the relatively high number of infections there, if they are planning to go abroad on holiday or if they have been informed by contact tracers that they have been in close proximity to someone that has tested positive.

Furthermore, GPs will be able to refer patients with mild symptoms to the test centre. From October patients from the nearby Sint-Jan Hospital will also be tested at the new centre.