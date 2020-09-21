Wins for Standard and Genk, late revival sees Antwerp take a point against KAS Eupen
It was an action-packed late afternoon an evening of football in the Belgian First Division on Sunday. Standard moved up to 2nd place in the league after a 2-1 home win against KV Kortrijk. All the goals fell in the first half. Nevertheless, the whole match provided an entertaining spectacle.
Standard opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 31 minutes. Selim Amallah did the honours for the home side. They went 2-0 up just 4 minutes Obbi Oulare. KV Kortrijk pulled one back just a minute later and it was 2-1 on 36 minutes. This was also to become the final score. Standard now have 13 points from 6 games and are second in the league. KV Kortrijk have 10 points and are 6th.
An important win for KRC Genk
Having sacked their coach earlier in the week KRC Genk were looking to make a fresh start and get their season on track. This this wish seems to have been fulfilled with the Limburgers putting in a strong performance to beat KV Mechelen 3-1.
Things started badly for Genk though. The home side went a goal behind on 6 minutes after Mrabti scored for KV Mechelen. However, things change minutes later when Onuachu equalised.
A 55th minute goal from Ito put Genk 2-1 up. Onuachu scored his second and Genk’s Third goal of the evening on 68 minutes to make for a final score of 3-1 to KRC Genk. Genk are now 8th with 8 points from 6 games. KV Mechelen are 16th with 4 points
No great escape for R Antwerp FC
Two second have goals from Junior Pius were not enough to secure all three points for Royal Antwerp FC in their home game against KAS Eupen. Prevljak opened the scoring for KAS Eupen from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time. Musona put the visitors 0-2 up 7 minutes into the second half. Pius’ two goals came in the 62nd and 77th minute. Royal Antwerp FC have 8 points from 6 games and are 9th. KAS Eupen have 7 points.