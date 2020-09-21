Wins for Standard and Genk, late revival sees Antwerp take a point against KAS Eupen

Having sacked their coach earlier in the week KRC Genk were looking to make a fresh start and get their season on track. This this wish seems to have been fulfilled with the Limburgers putting in a strong performance to beat KV Mechelen 3-1.

Things started badly for Genk though. The home side went a goal behind on 6 minutes after Mrabti scored for KV Mechelen. However, things change minutes later when Onuachu equalised.

A 55th minute goal from Ito put Genk 2-1 up. Onuachu scored his second and Genk’s Third goal of the evening on 68 minutes to make for a final score of 3-1 to KRC Genk. Genk are now 8th with 8 points from 6 games. KV Mechelen are 16th with 4 points