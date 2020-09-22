486 COVID-19 patients currently in Belgian hospitals

During the week from 12 to 18 September an average of 1,232 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 50.1% up on the average daily number of positive test result during the week between 5 and 11 September.

During the past week an average of 50 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 60% up on the daily average number of hospital admissions during the previous week. There are currently 486 people with COVID-19 that are receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. 87 of these are on intensive care wards.

Meanwhile, the average daily death toll from the virus during the week from 12 to 18 September was 2 per day. This is down from 3 per day during the previous week.