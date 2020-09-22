84-year-old Hergé painting expected to fetch between 2 and 3 million euro

What was to have been the cover design of the Tintin album The Blue Lotus is to be auctioned. The 35 cm by 35cm square painting that is painted in India ink, watercolour and gouache is expected to fetch between 2 and 3 million euros. It depicts Tintin hiding with his fox terrier Snowy in a Ming-Era vase, while a menacing dragon towers above them. Eventually it was decided that another design would be used for the cover of The Blue Lotus album.