East Flemish company to produce 80 million surgical masks a year

Ontex’s CEO Xavier Lambrecht told VRT News that “This is a big day for us. We needed around 100 days to get the production line ready and to commence sales".

It was a case of starting from zero and it was also something completely new for us”. The company has been specialised in health care products for the past 40 years. However, surgical masks must be made in a different way, Mr Lambrecht explained.

“All our products are made with the greatest of care. However, surgical masks must be produced in clinical environment in a so-called “clean room”. This is a sealed environment in order keep it hygienic and sterilised”.