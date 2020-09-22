Strong Cercle take all three points against lacklustre Sint-Truiden
In what was the last game of the 6th day of play in the Belgian First Division Cercle Brugge enjoyed a convincing 3-0 home win against Sint-Truiden. The result was more than welcome for Cercle coming as it did after two straight defeats in their previous two games. Meanwhile, Sint-Truiden are now hovering just above the danger zone.
Hotic opened the scoring for Cercle on 25 minutes. 6 minutes later the West Flemings went 2-0 up thanks to a Ugbo penalty. The first half ended 2-0 in Cercle’s favour.
Sint-Truiden were unable to make an impression and just as we thought the match as going to end 2-0 to Cercle, they scored a 3rd through Vitinho in the first minute of stoppage time. The results leaves Cercle Brugge 7th with 9 points from 6 games. Sint-Truiden are 15th with 5 points.