Corona: Belgium among Europe’s six worst countries

Belgium is now among the six worst affected European countries with 132 infections per 100,000 inhabitants on average. Only Spain (314), the Czech Republic (218), France (198), Luxembourg (170) and Malta (144) are even worse off.

At the beginning of the month Belgium coloured amber with between 20 and 60 cases per 100,000. By last week the country had turned dark orange signifying between 60 and 120 cases per 100,000.

Belgium in red could have sweeping ramifications as many governments use the map to advice citizens with regard to travel.