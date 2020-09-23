Further jump in corona cases

On average during the last observation period from 13 to 19 September 1,374 people came down with coronavirus every day. The figure is 60% up on the previous week.

The average infection rate over the last two-week observation period from 6 to 19 September stands at 136 cases per 100,000 head of population. The figure is up 132%.

Hospitalisations too are on the increase: 505 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus in a Belgian hospital. 94 patients are in intensive care. Between 15 and 21 September on average 53 corona patients were hospitalised each day.

Deaths remain stable with 3 deaths linked to coronavirus every day between 13 and 19 September. In the same period 35,000 tests a day were carried out.