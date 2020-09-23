Further jump in corona cases
The number of new cases of coronavirus continues to rise in Belgium. Belgium’s national security council grouping the federal and the devolved governments is meeting today to look at new measures. The council is also expected to map out a long term strategy to combat coronavirus.
On average during the last observation period from 13 to 19 September 1,374 people came down with coronavirus every day. The figure is 60% up on the previous week.
The average infection rate over the last two-week observation period from 6 to 19 September stands at 136 cases per 100,000 head of population. The figure is up 132%.
Hospitalisations too are on the increase: 505 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus in a Belgian hospital. 94 patients are in intensive care. Between 15 and 21 September on average 53 corona patients were hospitalised each day.
Deaths remain stable with 3 deaths linked to coronavirus every day between 13 and 19 September. In the same period 35,000 tests a day were carried out.