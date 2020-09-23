Vaccine or medicine to sort corona?

Prof Van Gucht told nws.nws.nws, VRT’s news channel for youngsters: “I am confident that by next year we will possess new weapons in our armoury to be able to deal with coronavirus properly. It could be a vaccine, but also an efficient drug. There is no guarantee, but I am confident.”

A drug or medicine could reduce the need for hospitalisations: “In that way the problem would be sorted too. I believe that chances are high and we will be in that situation in the course of next year.”

A drug or a vaccine would provide good perspectives: “In part it would take us back to a far more normal society” Prof Van Gucht told nws.nws.nws.