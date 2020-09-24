Number of hospitalisations due to corona mounting, but also (a little bit) good news 

From 14 to 20 September 1,425 new corona cases were reported each day on average, a 62 percent increase on the week. However, looking at yesterday's figure of 1,374 the hike is slowing down: today's average is about 4 percent up on yesterday's week figure. Experts told a news conference yesterday that "the rise seems to be slowing down" which is being confirmed, at least at present.

The average infection rate over the last two-week observation period from 7 to 20 September stands at 140 cases per 100,000 head of population, a hike of 138 percent.

The number of hospitalisations keeps going up fast. Today's week average has climbed to 57 per day between 16 and 22 September, compared to just 35 the week before that. 550 corona patients are being treated in Belgians hopsitals now, with 95 of them receiving intensive care.

The number of corona deaths has risen to four each day on average. Between 14 and 20 September, almost 36,000 corona tests were taken each day.