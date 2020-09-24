From "strange decision" to "colleagues abroad ask me what's going on": experts on latest corona measures

Vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme (UAntwerpen) is also talking of a missed chance where the colour barometer is concerned.

'"I hear that it may be introduced in two weeks' time, but it should have been tomorrow or the day after tomorrow", he said yesterday.

This morning, he added that "I got various messages from colleagues abroad asking me to explain the latest relaxations in Belgium. It's hard for me to do that when I don't agree with what has been decided."

Geert Meyfroidt, an intensive care specialist, admits that the press conference by PM Sophie Wilmès did not bring what he had hoped for and is talking of a strange decision. "We asked for more clarity and maybe tougher restrictions in some places, but instead we have less clarity and certainly not more restrictions. They have tried to adapt the rules to our behaviour, but we shouldn't forget that figures have gone up. When I saw the press conference, I told my colleagues in hospital that we know what to in the coming weeks."