KAA Gent's Champions League dreams dented

KAA Gent missed playmaker Giorgi Tchakvetadze, the successor of Jonathan David, and also veteran midfielder Sven Kums. To make matters worse, Dynamo scored in their first chance of the match, after just 10 minutes and after poor Ghent defending.

It was a blow for KAA Gent, who only recovered after half an hour of play. AA Gent also lost striker Roman Yaremchuk through injury, but his substitute Tim Kleindienst headed home the equaliser before the break.

Ghent couldn't keep the momentum after the break, as Dynamo dominated play, and when midfielder Roman Bezus was sent off with two yellow cards, it was more about surviving and keeping the draw for Ghent, to keep a chance of qualifying next week. However, the Ukrainians made it 1-2 in the last quarter, complicating matters for KAA Gent next week. The Buffaloes will be relegated to the Europa League if they don't qualify.

Champions Club Brugge are automatically guaranteed a berth in the Champions League group phase.