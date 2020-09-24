PM warns: "Big chance that corona measures will be tightened soon"

Speaking in federal parliament this afternoon, Sophie Wilmès retorted that this new rule about the five close contacts may be adapted again soon, if the figures continue to rise. "I can tell you that the chance is big that we will impose more restrictions in the short term, as the health situation in Belgium is worsening."

The PM also spoke about the Covid barometer, which would bring colour codes for each province, depending on the number of hospitalisations. The darker the barometer, the stricter the measures would be. This barometer is not being imposed yet, which triggered a lot of criticism. But the PM said "this job will be finished in the coming days."