Batten down the hatches! Storm Odette is on its way

The Federal Interior Ministry has activated the 1722 hotline number for those requiring none urgent help from the emergency service to for example help pump water out of a flooded cellar or to remove a tree that has been blown over by the wind.

During Friday evening and Friday night thestorm will bring with it showers of heavy rain that could be accompany by thunder in some areas. Mimumum temperatures on Friday night will be just 5°C on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province and 11°C in coastal areas. Wind speeds will reach up to 130 km/h in coastal areas with gusts of between 70 and 90 km/h further inland.

Winds will be less strong in eastern area with gust of upto 60 km/h being forcast for Limburg and liège Province.

The high winds will continue through the night with localised showers of heavy rain also forecast for Friday night.