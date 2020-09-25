Coronavirus: number of new infections and hospitalisations continues to rise

· During the week from 15 to 21 September an average of 1,476 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is an increase of 48% on the average daily number of infections during the week from 8 to 14 September.

· The level of coronavirus infection among the population in Belgium for the two-week period between 8 and 21 September stood at 156 cases per 100,000 population. This is 144% up on the figures for the previous two weeks.

· During the week between 18 and 24 September an average of 62 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is an increase of 60% compared with the figures for the week from 11 to 16 September.

· On Thursday 24 September 84 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals.

· Also on Thursday 24 September, a total of 602 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Belgian hospitals (up 9%). Of these 104 are on intensive care wards (also up 9%).

· Meanwhile, the daily death toll from the virus remains relative low. During the week from 15 to 21 September there were an average of 4 deaths from COVID-19.

· During the week between 15 and 21 September an average of 36,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day.