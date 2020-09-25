Coronavirus: number of new infections and hospitalisations continues to rise
The latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano show another rise in the number of new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and in the number of COVID-19 patients that are being admitted to hospital.
· During the week from 15 to 21 September an average of 1,476 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is an increase of 48% on the average daily number of infections during the week from 8 to 14 September.
· The level of coronavirus infection among the population in Belgium for the two-week period between 8 and 21 September stood at 156 cases per 100,000 population. This is 144% up on the figures for the previous two weeks.
· During the week between 18 and 24 September an average of 62 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is an increase of 60% compared with the figures for the week from 11 to 16 September.
· On Thursday 24 September 84 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals.
· Also on Thursday 24 September, a total of 602 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Belgian hospitals (up 9%). Of these 104 are on intensive care wards (also up 9%).
· Meanwhile, the daily death toll from the virus remains relative low. During the week from 15 to 21 September there were an average of 4 deaths from COVID-19.
· During the week between 15 and 21 September an average of 36,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day.