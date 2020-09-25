Koen Geens (Flemish Christian) won’t be a minister in the next Federal Government.
The current Federal Justice Minister Koen Geens (Flemish Christian democrat) has said that he won’t be a minister in the new “Vivaldi” coalition. Mr Geens’ party the Flemish Christian democrats is one of 7 parties involved in negotiations on the formation of a new federal coalition. Mr Geens, who has been a Federal Minister since 2013 and is currently the Flemish Christian democrats’ Deputy Prime Minister in the minority federal government, says that he has decided to step aside to make way for a younger person (he is 62) or a woman.
The President of the Flemish Christian democrats’ youth wing Sammy Mahdi and the party’s Deputy Flemish Prime Minister Hilde Crevits have been cited as candidates to replace Mr Geens as one of their party’s representatives in the next federal government once it is formed.
The negotiations on the formation of a new federal government have entered their second day. The parties around the table are the Flemish and Francophone liberals, socialists and greens and the Flemish Christian democrats.