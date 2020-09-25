Koen Geens (Flemish Christian) won’t be a minister in the next Federal Government.

The President of the Flemish Christian democrats’ youth wing Sammy Mahdi and the party’s Deputy Flemish Prime Minister Hilde Crevits have been cited as candidates to replace Mr Geens as one of their party’s representatives in the next federal government once it is formed.

The negotiations on the formation of a new federal government have entered their second day. The parties around the table are the Flemish and Francophone liberals, socialists and greens and the Flemish Christian democrats.