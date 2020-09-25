Middelkerke’s new state of the art casino building will be a “landmark building”

The casino building will include a 60-room hotel. The siting and design of the new casino means that local residents and holiday homes in the area of the casino won’t lose any of their sea view.

The front at Middelkerk will be extended towards the sea and Epernayplein will be expanded to include dunes and areas of greenery. As well as a casino and a hotel the new building will include an events hall, a foyer and a restaurant.