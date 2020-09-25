Standard and Charleroi through to group stage play-off
It was a good night for our club that were action in the qualifying stage of this season’s UEFA Europa League. Both Standard de Liège and Sporting Charleroi enjoyed victories against opponents from the Serbian First Division.
Standard de Liège needed extra time to get the better of Vojvodina Novi Sad. After a goalless first half Filipe Avenatti open the scoring for Standard from the penalty spot on 48 minutes. Despite playing the tie on home ground Standard were unable to maintain their lead and Petar Bojic equalised for Vojvodina on 78 minutes.
With the score still at 1-1 after 90 minutes and the one-leg tie having to be decided on the night the match went into extra time. Selim Amallah’s goals in the second minute of extra time was enough to ensure that Standard go through to the play-off round for the group stage.
Standard will take on the Hungarian side Fehrervar for a place in the group stage in Liège next Thursday.
Charleroi do the business against Partizan Belgrade
The league-leaders Sporting Charleroi put in another strong performance on Thursday evening to win their Europa League qualifying leg match against Partizan Belgrade. Like Standard they required extra time to get the better of their Serbian opponents.
Dorian Dessoleil opened the scoring for Sporting Charleroi on 12 minutes. Seydouba Siumah equalised for Partizan 7 minutes into the second half.
With the score still level-pegging after 90 minutes the game went into extra time. Kaveh Rezaei proved to be Charleroi’s hero of the hour scoring the winning goal after 108 minutes of play. Sporting Charleroi will take on the runners up in last season’s Polish League Lech Poznan for a place in the group stage of the Europa League next Thursday. The match will be played in Charleroi.