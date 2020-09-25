Standard and Charleroi through to group stage play-off

Standard de Liège needed extra time to get the better of Vojvodina Novi Sad. After a goalless first half Filipe Avenatti open the scoring for Standard from the penalty spot on 48 minutes. Despite playing the tie on home ground Standard were unable to maintain their lead and Petar Bojic equalised for Vojvodina on 78 minutes.

With the score still at 1-1 after 90 minutes and the one-leg tie having to be decided on the night the match went into extra time. Selim Amallah’s goals in the second minute of extra time was enough to ensure that Standard go through to the play-off round for the group stage.

Standard will take on the Hungarian side Fehrervar for a place in the group stage in Liège next Thursday.