Belgium ditches travel ban to red zones

The foreign ministry is strongly advising against travel to red zones including everywhere outside Europe. If you travel to such areas, you are doing so at your own risk and Belgian consular assistance may to be forthcoming. You might not qualify for insurance either.

Until recently the Belgian foreign ministry only advised against travel to countries and areas. Travel to war zones like Syria was still permitted, but a travel ban was introduced at the start of the corona crisis for all areas designated red on the foreign ministry map.

Belgium was the only European Union country to introduce a travel ban. This ban is now being changed to a recommendation to bring the kingdom in line with its European partners.