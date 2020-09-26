Corona: over 1,500 new cases a day now
There’s been a further increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus. On average, during the past seven-day observation period, 1,541 new cases were recorded a day. The figure is nearly 40% up on the week.
Since March nearly 111,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Belgium now.
During the past week, on average, there were 65 hospitalisations a day. 620 patients are being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 109 patients are in critical care.
Deaths remain relatively low with 3 deaths a day being linked to coronavirus each day.