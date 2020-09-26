Health & Environment
Corona: over 1,500 new cases a day now

There’s been a further increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus.  On average, during the past seven-day observation period, 1,541 new cases were recorded a day. The figure is nearly 40% up on the week.

Since March nearly 111,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Belgium now.

During the past week, on average, there were 65 hospitalisations a day.  620 patients are being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital.  109 patients are in critical care.

Deaths remain relatively low with 3 deaths a day being linked to coronavirus each day.

