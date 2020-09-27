Antwerp police seize major quantities of laughing gas

The police made their discovery on Saturday evening after a tip-off. Local residents had reported suspicious goings-on at the site. Police encountered four individuals. Two were held, but two others fled the scene. Police managed to track down one of these two individuals using a tracker dog.

Black balloons were recovered from a second vehicle. Use of laughing gas for recreational purposes is banned in the city of Antwerp. The bottles were seized and the police drew up a report.

Earlier on Saturday Antwerp police seized 70 bottles of laughing gas from the car park of a care home in the Zuid District of the city. The bottles were discovered during an operation intended to clamp down on youth delinquency.