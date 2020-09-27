Corona latest: Covid deaths edging up

626 patients are currently being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 120 patients are receiving critical care, 60 are on a ventilator.

On average 65 patients a day are now being taken to hospital with coronavirus. The figure is up 44% on the week.

More people are dying from Covid, though the figure remains relatively low compared to the first wave. On average 4 people with Covid a day are dying compared to 3 only a week ago.