Corona latest: Covid deaths edging up
The number of new coronavirus cases is up yet again, though the average number of daily cases calculated over the past week is only up by a quarter on the week. This compares favourably with rises in the average (compared to the previous week) in recent days that rose by around half. On average 1,528 people came down with coronavirus each day over the past week
626 patients are currently being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 120 patients are receiving critical care, 60 are on a ventilator.
On average 65 patients a day are now being taken to hospital with coronavirus. The figure is up 44% on the week.
More people are dying from Covid, though the figure remains relatively low compared to the first wave. On average 4 people with Covid a day are dying compared to 3 only a week ago.