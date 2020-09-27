Flemish far right protests against Vivaldi

The Vlaams Belang supporters are massing on a carpark at the Heizel exhibition centre. The concentration led to jams on the outer Brussels orbital ring road. Vlaams Belang had wanted to stage a protest in the Jubel Park in downtown Brussels but that has been denied.

The separatist party believes Francophone politicians will dominate the new federal squad. It favours an independent Flanders and believes Flemish and Walloon aspirations can’t be reconciled.

“It’s a crisis of the entire system” said VB supremo Tom Van Grieken.

The Vivaldi Coalition groups the Flemish and Francophone socialists, liberals and greens plus the Flemish Christian democrats. The new team could seek a mandate from parliament as early as next Thursday. Belgium went to the polls on 26 May 2019 and has been struggling to form a new federal government ever since.