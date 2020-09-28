Sport

Charleroi drop first points of the season, Club victorious in Bruges derby

As ever it was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Flanders news.be provides you with all the results and the league table with 7-games played. The weekend of football got under way on Friday evening with a win for Royal Antwerp FC away at KV Kortrijk. Antwerp’s other team, Beerschot enjoyed victory on Saturday as did KV Mechelen and OH Leuven. Standard drew with Zulte Waregem. On Sunday a defensive blunder at the end of the game cost RSC Anderlecht victory against KAS Eupen. Club Brugge won the Bruges derby against a strong Cercle. The shock of the weekend was the result of the top against bottom clash between Excel Mouscron and Sporting Charleroi that ended in a 1-1 draw, thus ending Charleroi’s 100% record. KRC Genk take on KV Oostende on Monday evening. 

The weekend’s results

KV Kortrijk  1-3 Royal Antwerp FC

Beerschot 3 -2 Waasland-Beveren

KV Mechelen 2 – 0 Sint-Truiden

KAA Gent  2 – 3 OH Leuven

Standard de Liège 2 – 2 Zulte Waregem

RSC Anderlecht 1 – 1 KAS Eupen

Club Brugge 2 -1 Cercle Brugge

Excel Mouscron 1-1 Sporting Charleroi

KRC Genk      Mon 8:45 pm    KV Oostende

The league table after 7 games

1)     Sporting Charleroi – 19 points

2)     Club Brugge – 15 points

3)     Beerschot – 15 points

4)     Standard de Liège – 14 points

5)     RSC Anderlecht – 13 points

6)     Royal Antwerp FC – 11 points

7)     OH Leuven – 11 points

8)     KV Kortrijk – 9 points

9)     Cercle Brugge 9 points

10)  KV Oostende 8 points from 6 games

11)  KRC Genk – 8 points from 6 games

12)  KAS Eupen – 8 points

13)  KV Mechelen – 7 points

14)  Zulte Waregem – 7 points

15)  KAA Gent – 6 points

16)  Sint-Truiden – 5 points

17)  Waasland-Beveren – 3 points

18)  Excel Mouscron – 3 points

