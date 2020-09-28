Coronavirus: number of new infections still rising, but the rate of increase is slowing

During the week between 18 and 24 September an average of 1,551 people tested positive for the virus each day. This is 17% up on the daily average during the week from 11 to 17 September.

· This means that the rate of increase in the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus is now starting to slow. The figures released yesterday (Sunday) showed a 24% increase in the weekly average. On Saturday the increase was 48%. The figures confirm what was said at Friday’s Sciensano press conference.

· Meanwhile, the infection rate for the two-week period between 11 and 24 September has risen to 169.1 infections per 100,000 population.

· During the week from 20 to 27 September an average of 64 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is 19% up compared with the previous week. On Sunday 27 September 46 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. Currently 654 patients with COVID-19 are being cared for in the country’s hospitals. Of these 135 are on intensive care wards.

· During the week between 18 and 24 September an average of 4 people per day died of COVID-19. This is a slight increase on the figures released on previous days.