Flemish PM outlines 7 point plan to help recovery in his September Declaration

Although Mr Jambon conceded that there have been issues with contact tracing and given what we know now the death toll in care homes wouldn’t have been as severe as it was during the first wave, he added that he is proud of the measures his government has taken during the crisis thus far.

The Flemish Prime Minister pointed to the range of economic support measures taken to help companies through the crisis. He describes these as a first aid package the aim of which was to help healthy companies survive.

Furthermore, measures such as the energy grant helped those that had lost their jobs or had been laid off to pay their energy bills.

Mr Jambon praised the efficiency with which the Flemish civil service had processed the applications for grants, subsidies and other aid to businesses and families. He also said that he is proud of how the Flemish education system has used digital means to provide distance learning to prevent pupils from falling too far behind with their studies.

The way in which schools have been able to reopen in relatively corona-safe circumstances was also praised during the speech.