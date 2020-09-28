Industrial action causes disruption to public transport in Brussels

Metro lines 1, 2 and 5 are operating a reduced service, while metro line 6 is not operating. This means that there are no metro services between Elizabeth and Koning Boudewijn. A replacement bus service is being provided. However, there are capacity issues so t might be best to try and find an alternative route.

There are also reduced services running on tram routes 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 51, 82, 92 and 97. Bus routes 36, 46, 47, 50, 53, 58, 59, 65, 71, 78, 87, 88, 89 and 95 are also running a reduced time table. All other bus and tram routes are not running. 75% of metros are running as are half of all trams. MIVB reports that 60% of its bus services are operating.

Passengers wishing to get the very latest information on the impact of the strike should visit the MIVB website www.mivb.be. As well as being available in Brussels’ two official languages (Dutch and French) it is also available in English.