“Only essential travel to Belgium”
The Dutch authorities have tightened restrictions on travel to Belgium. In future the whole of Belgium has been pencilled in as an orange or amber zone. This means the Dutch are advising their citizens only to travel to Belgium for trips that are essential.
Until now only Antwerp Province was affected by Dutch government advice only to make essential journeys.
Restrictions apply to travellers from several Dutch provinces arriving in Belgium too. People arriving here from the Dutch provinces of South and North Holland and Utrecht are obliged to get tested for corona and to quarantine. Travellers from other parts of the Netherlands are urgently advised to get tested and to quarantine.