Car stuck down steps at Ghent’s St Peter’s Station!

Ghent police insist it wasn’t a case of reckless driving. The motorist seems to have followed a signpost intended for pedestrians that guides them to the kiss & ride zone. Fortunately the accident happened during the late morning and nobody, not even the confused driver, was hurt.

Matto Langeraert of Ghent police rushed to the driver’s defence: “The motorist stuck to the speed limit and shied away from carrying out any dangerous manoeuvres.”

It’s not the first time an incident like this happens. Last year too a driver found himself on his way down the steps.

Ghent police are writing to the proprietor of the bike stands in connection with the sign and in a bid to prevent any repeat of this unfortunate occurrence.

The car had to be towed back to ground level where the driver could pursue his journey with a story to tell.