Corona: rate of increase of new cases slows further

Coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise, but the rate of increase is far smaller than only a week ago.  During the last seven-day observation period each day 1,541 people tested positive in Belgium.  The figure is up 11% on the week.

On average 64 patients with coronavirus were hospitalised a day.  The figure is up from 49 a week ago.

In all 708 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital.  140 patients are receiving critical care.  71 people are being ventilated.

On average 4 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus over the past week.

 

 

