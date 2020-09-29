Corona: rate of increase of new cases slows further
Coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise, but the rate of increase is far smaller than only a week ago. During the last seven-day observation period each day 1,541 people tested positive in Belgium. The figure is up 11% on the week.
On average 64 patients with coronavirus were hospitalised a day. The figure is up from 49 a week ago.
In all 708 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital. 140 patients are receiving critical care. 71 people are being ventilated.
On average 4 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus over the past week.