Over 10,000 corona deaths

Coronavirus continues to advance in Belgium, though the increase in new cases is occurring at a slower pace than a week ago. On average over the last seven-day observation period 1,551 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 9% on the week.

The number patients being hospitalised with Covid has now reached 67 a day on average in the last observation period. The figure is up 28% on the week.

84 new patients were hospitalised on Tuesday. 85 patients were discharged. 718 people are currently being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 150 patients are receiving critical care. 73 patients are on a ventilator.