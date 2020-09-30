Over 10,000 corona deaths
Belgium has now recorded over 10,000 deaths linked to coronavirus. The high figure by international standards includes confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases as early on in the epidemic there were not enough tests to go round.
Coronavirus continues to advance in Belgium, though the increase in new cases is occurring at a slower pace than a week ago. On average over the last seven-day observation period 1,551 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 9% on the week.
The number patients being hospitalised with Covid has now reached 67 a day on average in the last observation period. The figure is up 28% on the week.
84 new patients were hospitalised on Tuesday. 85 patients were discharged. 718 people are currently being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 150 patients are receiving critical care. 73 patients are on a ventilator.