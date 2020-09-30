Seven parties strike deal on new Belgian government

Belgium has been struggling to form a new federal government since the general election on 26 May 2019. Ever since the Flemish nationalists quit the cabinet in December 2018 Belgium has been administered by a minority government, for the past three months by a government with special powers to tackle the corona crisis that enjoyed support from the opposition benches.

The new government's programme will be put to the rank and file of the seven parties on Wednesday evening for approval. After a swearing in ceremony at the palace on Thursday morning with the new ministers Belgium will have a new government. A government declaration will then be delivered to parliament. Due to corona the statement will be made in the European Parliament building to allow lawmakers to observe social distancing. After a vote the new government will enjoy full powers.

Agreement on a government programme clears the way for party leaders to nominate federal ministers and junior ministers (confusingly called 'secretaries of state' in Belgium). The government will have an equal number of Flemish and Francophone ministers as is required by the constitution: seven Flemish ministers, seven Francophones plus a number of secretaries of state, whose mother tongue is immaterial. The PM is language neutral. Flemish liberal Alexander De Croo will become the new prime minister. The new government does not possess a majority among Flemish lawmakers, so in order to deflect criticism in Flanders that the new administration is weighted in favour of Francophones a Fleming is the obvious choice.

Alexander De Croo and socialist leader Magnette, who have been heading the talks, met with King Filip at the palace at 10AM. Afterwards the palace announced King Filip had extended their mission.

The new ministers will take the oath of office at a ceremony at the palace at 10AM on Thursday. The names of ministers will be announced Wednesday evening. The socialists are eyeing social departments, the liberals a financial one with the greens keen on climate policy.