The session was held here to allow all the members of the chamber of representatives, the lower house of the Belgian parliament, which must give its backing to the new administration to attend in person and observe social distancing.

The PM told lawmakers that Belgium faced many challenges.

“The pandemic is wreaking havoc. Never before have so many people had to sign on for temporary unemployment benefit, have so many independent professionals and businesses had to shut down. The crisis is unprecedented and has inflicted permanent damage. The crisis and the uncertainty about an effective vaccine cast a long shadow over Belgium”.

The PM insisted his government would do all in its power to stem any outbreak quickly and locally.

“I say clearly our country, businesses and the economy can’t take a second lockdown. We will combat the challenge by increasing testing and investing more in personal protective equipment and the development of a vaccine.”