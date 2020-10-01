Brussels museums stage ‘Positive Comeback’

It’s been a difficult year, not only for you and me, but also for the museum sector, artists and cultural organisations. To put museums in the spotlight a whole range of corona secure activities are being staged from today until Sunday. The museums are offering space to artists and cultural organisations that have been hard-hit by the epidemic. Their aim is to help us forget all the glumness of 2020, at least for a while.

Activities are being staged together with external artists and cultural organisations both inside and out-of-doors. There are concerts, performances, meetings with artists, children’s animation, brand new guided tours as well as walks and exhibitions.

A wild aerobics session is on the menu at the Comics Art Museum with Madam Professor Posterior, who will ‘give a voice to your body’(!), while at the BELvue Museum the musicians of Beguided will remind us of the rich repertory of Belgium’s musical history.

To take part please book a place beforehand! Museum activities cost 8 euros a go (4 euros for kids) and the museum collection can also be visited with no extra charge.