Covid deaths edge higher

The number of people testing positive compared to the number of tests has risen sharply. 5.3% of tests are now coming back positive, though, as fewer holidaymakers are returning home and need to get a test, this probably isn’t too worrying.

In the week starting 24 September on average 69 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 12% on the week.

738 patients are currently being treated for Covid; 157 are receiving critical care; 75 patients are on a ventilator.

Compared with the spring, the number of deaths remains low, but is rising. On average 6 deaths a day were linked with coronavirus in the week starting 21 September compared with 5 the previous week.

More detailed information is available on the Sciensano website.