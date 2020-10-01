Fatal stabbing in Jette (Brussels)

Brussels investigators have launched a murder enquiry and are trying to track down a suspect. The stabbing occurred around 6:30PM on Tuesday. The victim died after suffering several stab wounds. A police doctor and forensic technicians attended the scene.

The attacker has not yet been identified. Prosecutors have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward in order to establish the exact circumstances of the attack.

Mr Goes owned several student rooms in the street where the stabbing occurred.