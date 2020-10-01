First entirely electric Volvo produced in Ghent
The first completely electric Volvo rolled off the assembly line at Volvo Cars in Ghent (East Flanders) today. Flemish economy and innovation minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) had the honour of driving the vehicle off the production line.
The new vehicle is an electric version of the XC40, a compact SUV. Volvo hopes to produce 600 electric cars a week in Ghent during this initial phase.
An XC40 with a diesel or petrol engine will set you back 30,000 euros. The electric version is twice the price.
Speaking with VRT NWS on the day a new federal government was installed Flemish minister Crevits stressed the need for co-operation and said no energy should be lost on squabbling.