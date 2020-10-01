Meet the new Belgian government

The new government sees the return from the past of a political heavyweight: the Flemish socialists have nominated Frank Vandenbroucke as their deputy premier. Mr Vandenbroucke gets the important portfolio of public health and social affairs. The 64-year-old has already held the office of deputy premier and has served as federal foreign, employment, social affairs and pensions minister as well as Flemish education minister. Is it third time lucky for Mr Vandenbroucke? After the Agusta bribe scandal he famously left the political scene in 1996 to go and study in Oxford only to return some years later. In 2011 he again quit politics to focus on academic work.